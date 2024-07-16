Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: a quiet place, A Quiet Place: Day One, film, horror

A Quiet Place: Day One Was Always Going to Include a Cat Companion

The director of A Quiet Place: Day One reveals that Frodo was always going to be a cat for a few important reasons.

Article Summary Frodo the cat emerges as a standout character in A Quiet Place: Day One.

Director Michael Sarnoski explains why a cat fits the film better than a dog.

Lupita Nyong'o overcomes her fear of cats during filming, later adopting one.

Frodo’s role was always integral to the film, hinting at future appearances.

With only two weeks behind it, A Quiet Place: Day One is rapidly gaining popularity as a standout horror film. One unexpected character is stealing the spotlight: Frodo, the resilient cat.

The clever inclusion of Frodo, (who actually plays a pivotal role in the movie's storyline), effortlessly brings a unique element to the story that might just be its strongest asset – acting as a testament to the impact that a well-developed feline character can have on an audience. So, basically, even if this particular film doesn't live up to your horror genre hopes, it's fully prepared to speak to fellow cat lovers.

Why A Quiet Place: Day One Always Needed a Cat

In conversation with Collider, A Quiet Place: Day One filmmaker Michael Sarnoski discussed the creation of the popular character Frodo, noting, "No one said it should be a dog. I think people got that I think cats are more like predatory animals. They know to be quiet, they know how to survive and to hunt. I think a dog would just see a creature and start barking, and it wouldn't go great. So, I think it made sense. It also made sense in the New York environment. There's kind of this stray street-cat vibe that works for Frodo. I know Lupita was kind of cautious about working with a cat because she was really afraid of cats when we started this movie, but she was willing to commit and brave that, and by the end, she loved cats, and she has her own now. It always made sense that it was a cat, but it definitely had its struggles."

Obviously, Frodo was the breakout character of the film, as seen plastered across social media, so it's nice to know that this is one role that was always locked in. Frodo's introduction (A Quiet Place: Day One) is currently in theaters everywhere. Now, let's just hope there's a cameo coming at some point in the future…

