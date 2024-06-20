Posted in: A24, Movies, Trailer | Tagged: a24, Brandy, The Front Room

The Front Room: Brandy Faces Off With Her Wicked Mother-In-Law

Brandy stars in thriller The Front Room from A24 and the new trailer is great. The film will release into theaters on September 6th.

The Front Room trailer has been released today by A24, and can I just say, that having Brandy back and acting these last couple of years has been awesome. As a 90's kid, there are few people more iconic to us than Brandy, and I am here for her renaissance. Also starring Andrew Burnap, Neal Huff, and Kathryn Hunter, the film is written and directed by Max and Sam Eggers. Brandy plays a pregnant woman who has to face off with her mother-in-law (Hunter) who is trying to get a hold of her baby. The trailer above is awesome, and I love the tagline on the new poster below.

The Front Room Should Be Wicked Fun

Everything goes to hell for newly-pregnant Belinda (Brandy) after her mother-in-law (Kathryn Hunter) moves in. As the diabolical guest tries to get her claws on the child, Belinda must draw the line somewhere…STARRING Brandy, Andrew Burnap, Neal Huff, and Kathryn Hunter. WRITTEN & DIRECTED BY Max Eggers and Sam Eggers.

The Front Room is yet another theatrical release in 2024 from A24, one of the busiest studios in Hollywood. Already this year, they have released films such as Love Lies Bleeding, Civil War, I Saw The TV Glow, Tuesday, and Problemista. Other 2024 releases still to come besides this one include MaXXXine, Annie Baker's Janet Planet, Sing Sing with Colman Domingo, Kyle Mooney comedy Y2K, and A Different Man with Sebastian Stan to name a few. This one, though, stands out and has the potential to make some real noise at the fall box office. It is opening against one of the biggest and most anticipated movies of the year, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, so hopefully, it can hold its own and find an audience.

The Front Room will be released into theaters by A24 on September 6th.

