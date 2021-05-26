Aaron Taylor-Johnson Has Been Cast as Kraven the Hunter

Last August, Sony finally made some moves to get the Kraven the Hunter movie off of the ground. They had found their director with J.C. Chandor, and it looked like the project was finally getting off of the ground. Since then, there have been many rumors about who would be playing the role, but it sounds like we finally know who will be playing this villain. According to Deadline, Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly been cast. This is the only piece of casting that has been confirmed, and we still know almost nothing about the story or what inspiration from the comics Sony is planning on taking.

Kraven the Hunter is a movie that Sony has wanted to make for many, many years, and they just weren't able to get it off of the ground. It was one of the movies listed as in development when Sony made their big Spider-Man universe announcement in 2018, but we hadn't heard much since. The last rumors actually said that Antoine Fuqua was going to be the one to bring it to life, but that doesn't appear to be the case anymore. That was always a rumor, which is why it's important to say when the ink isn't dry on these types of things. It seems that they will be keeping the script written by Richard Wenk with additional credits going to Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach are producing, and the movie currently has a release date of January 13, 2023. it's still not confirmed that this will be an adaptation of Kraven's Last Hunt, which is what Sony has been trying to make for years, but this is being billed as a stand-alone movie.