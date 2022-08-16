Aaron Taylor Johnson on How Bullet Train Led to Kraven the Hunter

Getting a foot in the door with Marvel is difficult enough, but for someone like Aaron Taylor-Johnson, the opportunity has arisen twice in a lifetime (courtesy of a slight Sony Pictures loophole), and we're genuinely not mad about it!

After donning the speedster outfit as MCU's own Avenger Quicksilver, the actor became a name that fans consistently tossed around for a proposed return. However, the conversation has since shifted with the news of his casting in Sony's Spider-Man universe self-titled spin-off film Kraven the Hunter. Despite the notion that he's already done plenty of projects in his career so far to prove versatility, Taylor-Johnson's recent appearance in Bullet Train might actually be a crucial piece of his next big endeavor.

During a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor was asked if there was truth to his Bullet Train dailies leading to a Kraven the Hunter casting, to which he responded, "Yeah, I feel very fortunate. It's one of those magical and rare moments where the stars align from just doing your job the best you can. I was turning up to work and just loving everything." The Kick-Ass actor added, "And then someone else further up the totem pole was looking down and noticing the hard work and what I was trying to achieve. So it's always really lovely when that happens, but it doesn't happen very often, if at all."

The talented star then went on to further elaborate on the situation by explaining, "In this case, there was stuff coming out of the rushes, and then I got a call, saying, 'We're thinking of you for this thing.' That's when they put me in touch with J.C. Chandor, the director, and Matt Tolmach, the producer, and we all hit it off. So I'm very blessed that Kraven was the next project, and to be with the same studio, Sony was really wonderful."

Bullet Train is currently in theaters now, and Kraven the Hunter is slated for a theatrical release on January 13, 2023!