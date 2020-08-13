Yet Another American Pie Movie Coming To Netflix, DVD In October

Yes, another film in the American Pie series is on the way. This marks the ninth film in the series, although only the first four went to theaters, where they grossed over $800 million combined. The other four before this new one, Girl's Rules, were direct to DVD releases. This will also be the first film to not feature Eugene Levy, finally free from the shackles of playing Jim's Dad. In this new American Pie, the girls take over, and we get all of the raunchy debauchery the series is known for. Watch the trailer for the film below.

Yes, Another American Pie Movie

"It's Senior year at East Great Falls! Annie (Madison Pettis; "The Fosters," "Cory in the House," The Game Plan), Kayla (Piper Curda; "A.N.T. Farm," The Wretched), Michelle (Natasha Behnam; "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "One Night"), and Stephanie (Lizze Broadway; "Splitting Up Together," "Here and Now") decide to finally harness their girl power and band together to get what they want their last year of high school. The boys won't know what hit them when these sassy sweethearts are calling the shots. Wild parties, sexy adventures, and a Stifler bring the heat in this hot new slice of American Pie!"

After working in multiple retail chains that sold DVD's in the 2000's, I can honestly say that these American Pie films are some of the worst-selling movies we carried. Even people who would come in and buy every new release every Tuesday wouldn't touch these. Universal must have had a hell of a deal with TNT/TBS for these because they certainly showed them. A ton as they came out. I can tell you that they were not buying the discs. Now, these American Pie films are also debuting on Netflix, meaning that they will be watched a ton, and they will keep coming. Sigh, oh well. You can catch this on DVD and digital October 6th, and on Netflix soon.