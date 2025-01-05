Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: ana de armas, Ballerina, film, From The World of John Wick: Ballerina, john wick, lionsgate

Ana de Armas Says Her Ballerina Character Offers a New Perspective

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina star Ana de Armas opens up about how her character differs from John Wick.

Article Summary Ana de Armas’ character in Ballerina offers a fresh view distinct from John Wick's perspective.

Ballerina explores the training and origins of the assassins within the John Wick universe.

Ana de Armas emphasizes that her character, Eve Macarro, is unique and not another John Wick.

Catch Ballerina, directed by Len Wiseman, in theaters June 6, 2025, for a thrilling new adventure.

After four entries, it has become very apparent that the action-packed world of John Wick has plenty to offer fans. In fact, as of now, there are even rumblings of plans for a fifth entry in the main film series, as well as the upcoming Lionsgate spin-off film, From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, coming in the summer of 2025. Now, the star of the Ballerina standalone flick explains how the character's story might differ from what we've seen.

While speaking to Collider, From the World of John Wick: Ballerina star Ana de Armas divulged, "I think there are some trademarks in the style of the fights in John Wick, and things that he does that are very particular to him. But because in this movie we're seeing through [my character] Eve's eyes the background of that training that John had, and how these assassins and ballerinas, how these people become these assassins, there are some little details that are the same, but Eve Macarro is Eve Macarro," de Armas adds, "She's not John Wick."

What We Know About From the World of John Wick: Ballerina

Diving deeper into the John Wick universe, Ballerina is an upcoming neo-noir action thriller set to take fans on a high-stakes journey. Directed by Len Wiseman and penned by Shay Hatten, this franchise spin-off lands as the fifth installment in the legendary John Wick universe, chronologically nestled between John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4. Starring the captivating de Armas in the lead, the film also has a stellar ensemble that includes Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Norman Reedus. Additionally, the iconic Anjelica Huston, Lance Reddick (in his poignant final screen appearance), Ian McShane, and, of course, Keanu Reeves return, reprising their unforgettable roles from previous entries.

The Lionsgate film From the World of John Wick: Ballerina will be released in theaters on June 6, 2025. Will you be watching it?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!