Aneurin Barnard Stars As Rogue Trooper, In 2000AD Movie Out Next Year

The animated movie adaptation by Duncan Jones of 2000AD's Rogue Trooper has finished principal photography at 2000AD's own Rebellion Film Studios in Oxford before release next year. Based on the 2000AD comic created by Dave Gibbons and Gerry Finley-Day in 2000AD Prog 228 in 1981. Gibbons has seen his comic book work taken to the screen for Watchmen, Kingsmen, Doctor Who, and Superman. And now Rogue Trooper looks like it may be happening as well after being in development hell for so long.

Rogue Trooper will star Aneurin Barnard of Hunky Dory, The Truth About Emanuel, Cilla, Thirteen, The White Queen, Dead in a Week or Your Money Back, Dunkirk, and The Goldfinch, as the Rogue Trooper, as well as Hayley Atwell, Jack Lowden, Daryl McCormack, Asa Butterfield, Jemaine Clement, Sean Bean and the cream of British comedy with Inside No 9's Reece Shearsmith, Philomena Cunk's Diane Morgan, and Garth Merenghi's Matt Berry and Alice Lowe.

Rogue Trooper tells the story of the genetically engineered soldier 19, a GI or 'Genetic Infantryman,' who finds himself the sole survivor of an invasion force. Desperate to track down the traitor who sold him and his comrades out, the super soldier is accompanied by three killed-in-action squad mates, whose personalities have been stored in his gun, helmet, and rucksack. The film has been created with Epic's 3D tool Unreal Engine 5, Treehouse Digital is creating all imagery and animation for the film, and produced by Rebellion and Liberty Films. 2000AD is already posting a recommending reading order for Rogue Trooper, as well as how to get the essential comics.

Producer Stuart Fenegan commented: "The advancements in Unreal Engine 5 and the inclusion of MetaHuman rigs mean that it is now possible to achieve a very high standard of animation within an indie budget. Working with our amazing partners at Rebellion, Epic and Treehouse Digital, we are pioneering and developing a new creative pipeline that will enable independent production of CG animated films."

Rebellion CEO Jason Kingsley CBE added: "We are thrilled to be working with Duncan Jones, who is a fellow British creative visionary and 2000 AD fan with global reach. Rogue Trooper highlights Rebellion's leading position within the entertainment industries. It has been filmed at our dedicated Oxfordshire film studios and combines beautiful storytelling from our iconic 2000 AD comic book universe with animation and production technology from the video game industry. We cannot wait for everyone to see these incredible stories brought to life on screen."

Rogue Trooper is produced by Stuart Fenegan, Jason Kingsley, Chris Kingsley and Duncan Jones.

