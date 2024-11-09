Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: anna kendrick, film, netflix, woman of the hour

Anna Kendrick on Finding the Perfect Follow-Up to Woman of the Hour

Anna Kendrick reacts to the success of her new Netflix film Woman of the Hour and shares why it's been difficult to choose her next project.

Article Summary Anna Kendrick's Woman of the Hour receives strong positive feedback from fans and critics alike.

The film presents a gripping retelling of Cheryl Bradshaw's chilling encounter with Rodney Alcala.

Kendrick faces the challenge of finding a follow-up project with equal passion and intensity.

Filmmakers, once skeptical, now commend Kendrick's successful directorial debut with Woman of the Hour.

Anna Kendrick's directorial debut, Woman of the Hour, inspired by the true story of Cheryl Bradshaw and her encounter with serial killer Rodney Alcala on the TV show The Dating Game, has received generally positive reception from audiences for its gripping portrayal of this unique, disturbing story. In fact, it currently holds over a 90% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, so naturally, fans of Kendrick have wondered what the actor-turned-filmmaker might explore with her next project.

Now, during an interview with Variety, Kendrick admitted that finding a project she's as passionate about has been daunting. "I haven't found anything that I'm as passionate about because I think I really hit the jackpot with Woman of the Hour — the script and the actors and everything about it," she said. She also shared that it also changed the sentiment of some of her peers, with Kendrick noting, "It's been really cool. The coolest thing is some of the filmmakers who've reached out to me are people who I auditioned for 15 years ago, and they didn't cast me… It feels very full circle."

Woman of the Hour Plot, Cast, and Where to Watch

The movie follows Cheryl Bradshaw, played by Kendrick, as she participates in an episode of The Dating Game in 1978. During the taping, she encounters Alcala, who is later revealed to be a serial killer. The film tracks Alcala's murders during the 1970s and his interactions with various women, highlighting the impact on his victims.

The film boasts a talented ensemble, including Daniel Zovatto as Rodney Alcala, Tony Hale as the show host Ed Burke, Nicolette Robinson, Pete Holmes, Autumn Best, Kathryn Gallagher, and Kelley Jakle. Woman of the Hour is penned by Ian McDonald and produced by Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, J. D. Lifshitz, and Raphael Margules.

If you haven't checked out the film yet, Woman of the Hour is currently available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!