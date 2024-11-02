Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, alien, film, predator, prey

Another Alien vs. Predator Movie is Still Possible

After the massive success of both Prey and Alien: Romulus, there's still a chance that another Alien vs. Predator film could be developed.

The sci-fi/horror world has been thriving due to the recent resurgence of two iconic franchises: Prey (Predator) and Alien. Prey, a prequel set in the 18th century, has been a critical hit as a Hulu exclusive, earning rave reviews and reigniting interest in the Predator series. As a result of the film's success, we've even learned that the film will earn a follow-up story and more to come. Meanwhile, the Alien franchise is also making waves with the recent (and popular) film Alien: Romulus, which was confirmed to be getting a sequel with its surviving duo.

Given the renewed interest in both franchises and their briefly connected history through Alien vs. Predator, it's also no surprise that fans are eagerly speculating about the possibility of another modern crossover.

Another Alien vs. Predator Will "Probably" Happen

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, 20th Century Studios president Steve Asbell hinted at the potential for Alien vs. Predator to make a return. When asked about the possibility, Asbell responded with a simple "Probably," indicating that conversations about a crossover have already taken place. However, Asbell also made it clear that if such a project were to happen, it would be done organically, adding, "If we do [another crossover], they'll be organically created out of these two franchises that we've continued with characters that we fall in love with and those characters will combine… perhaps. But we haven't gotten to that point. And we're not just going to bang it out."

The idea of Alien vs. Predator is certainly tantalizing for fans, as it would bring together two of the most iconic and deadly creatures in sci-fi horror. And at its worst, it could be another campy crossover event that genre fans can watch as a casual popcorn flick. So, why not?

What do you think about the idea of Alien vs. Predator? Would you like to see these two franchises collide, or would you prefer them to stay separate?

