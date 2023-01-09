Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Poster Out, Trailer Tonight Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania has a new poster, and a new trailer will debut tonight during the College Football Championship game.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has a new poster out, and a new full trailer will debut during the College Football Championship game between Georgia and TCU tonight. This has become a tradition with Marvel Studios, who debuted trailers for Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness during the game in previous years. Since Disney owns ESPN, it makes it pretty easy. Que all the non-football watchers typing out their sportsball tweets to have them ready to go. Check out the new poster below.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Feels Like It Is Sneaking Up On Us

"In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang. Director Peyton Reed returns to direct the film; Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard produce."

I have to say, I have enjoyed this mini-break from Marvel since November. It was needed; the burnout was starting to creep in. Even with this break, it feels like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is sneaking up on us. As a Marvel fan my whole life, I have waited so long to see Kang in all his glory on the big screen, and I have pretty high expectations for Jonathan Majors in the role. As this is also kicking off Phase 5, it has its work cut out for it. We will all find out how it goes when the film opens in theaters on February 17th.