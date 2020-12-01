EXCLUSIVE: Two Tracks From John McCarthy's Anything For Jackson Score

Shudder Original Anything For Jackson will premiere this Friday on the horror streaming service. Starring Sheila McCarthy, Julian Richings, Konstantina Mantelos, Josh Cruddas, and Yannick Bisson, the film centers around the grief of a set of grandparents who decide to hold a reverse-exorcism and place their dead grandson into the body of an unborn child. It looks really gnarly, and as with any good horror, the score will set the tone. Anything For Jackson features one by industry veteran John McCarthy, who has an extensive television and film background. BC is proud to debut two tracks from the score down below.

Anything For Jackson Synopsis & Trailer

"After losing their only grandson in a car accident, grief-stricken Audrey and Henry, a doctor, kidnap his pregnant patient with the intentions of performing a "Reverse Exorcism," putting Jackson inside her unborn child. Starring Sheila McCarthy, Julian Richings, Konstantina Mantelos, Josh Cruddas, and Yannick Bisson, directed by Justin G. Dyck."

Looks pretty great, huh? And how about those tracks? McCarthy has made something really unnerving here, which perfectly fits the tone and subject matter of the film. I cannot wait to hear the entire thing paired with the film itself. Here is John's bio, and you can find more about his music here.

"John McCarthy is a composer for film and television. His music is a hybrid of 'acoustical and electronic' elements and has an extensive background in classical, jazz, rock, and world music. His first film, 'Love and Human Remains,' was directed by Academy Award winner Denys Arcand. John won the 2009 Genie Award [Canadian Academy Award] for best original score for the feature film 'The Stone Angel,' starring Ellen Burstyn and directed by Kari Skogland. He also scored the NBC show 'My Own Worst Enemy,' starring Christian Slater and the hit CBS television series 'Due South' for Academy Award winner Paul Haggis. More recently John scored an animated film for Cirque Du Soleil and the feature film 'Faces in the Crowd' directed by Julian Magnat starring Milla Jovovich, and a pair of episodes of the David Shore/Vince Gilligan show Battle Creek (CBS)."

Anything For Jackson debuts on Shudder this Friday, December 3rd.