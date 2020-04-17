Artemis Fowl Debuts on Disney+ June 12th, Here's A New Trailer

Artemis Fowl will end its long, strange trip to release on June 12th. The film was slated to hit theaters this summer, and when the theaters shut down and began shuttering, many wondered what would become of the adaptation of the beloved book series by Eoin Colfer. Disney then decided to surprise most by announcing the film would skip theaters entirely and head straight to its Disney+ streaming service. It ends 19 years of development, which includes many different studios and names attached to the film. Even Disney has pushed the completed film back once. It was initially supposed to come out on August 9th, 2019, and was delayed till May 29th, 2020. You can watch the new Artemis Fowl trailer below.

Artemis Fowl Synopsis and Poster

"Disney's "Artemis Fowl," based on the beloved book by Eoin Colfer, is a fantastical, spellbinding adventure that follows the journey of 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, as he seeks to find his father who has mysteriously disappeared. With the help of his loyal protector Butler, Artemis sets out to find him, and in doing so uncovers an ancient, underground civilization—the amazingly advanced world of fairies. Deducing that his father's disappearance is somehow connected to the secretive, reclusive fairy world, cunning Artemis concocts a dangerous plan—so dangerous that he ultimately finds himself in a perilous war of wits with the all-powerful fairies."

My little brother was obsessed with these books when he was growing up, and according to him, this film looks incredible. I think it holds promise for sure. Kenneth Branagh is in the director's chair, and if nothing else, he always gets the most he can get out of his actors. Having Josh Gad, Colin Farrell, and Judi Dench will undoubtedly help. It will all come down to Ferdia Shaw and how he handles the leading role, though.

Disney +'s Biggest Debut Yet

This is by far the biggest debut Disney+ has had in its brief existence. Onward had already been in theaters when it hit the service earlier in April. Artemis Fowl carries a $125 million budget with it, and there are so many questions that come with this debut. If it is streamed like crazy, do they do a sequel and put it in theaters? Would it have the same budget? If it bombs, would they blame it on the lack of theatrical release? It is all so fascinating. We will all find out together on June 12th.