Assassin Club Director on Action Film Inspirations & Assembling Cast Director Camille Delamarre (The Transporter Refueled) talks to Bleeding Cool about his latest action film Assassin Club, Golding, cast & more

Director Camille Delamarre has had a life-long passion for action, working on some of the biggest franchises like Taken and The Transporter. His latest film Assassin Club follows a story where the hunter becomes hunted when an elite assassin (Henry Golding) is given his final contract: to kill seven people worldwide – only to discover the targets are equally skilled assassins hired to kill him. His only shot to survive is to uncover the mysterious mastermind behind the deadly plot before it's too late. Delamarre spoke with Bleeding Cool about what stuck out about Thomas Dunn's script, working with Golding, Noomi Rapace, Daniela Melchior, and Sam Neill.

Assassin Club Inspiration and Ensemble

Bleeding Cool: What intrigued you about Assassin Club?

Delamarre: I enjoy this genre. Action is my passion. When I read the script, I saw a deepness and originality in this project. It was unique when I read it and would be my kind of film.

You have a stacked cast. What was working with Henry, Noomi, Daniela, and Sam like?

They were all great on set. They were professional and respectful, and, for a director, it's easy to work with those who were involved in all the processes from the readings, notes, stunts, action scenes, and getting into character. Sam Neill is a great actor with his voice and charisma. It was an excellent experience for me to work with him. Henry was really into his character from the beginning to the end. In this film, he did all the stunt scenes playing into his character as a soldier and hitman. Noomi Rapace is a great actress who played many characters in similar movies in the past. It was a new challenge for a while, but she was the perfect actress to go to play Falk in this film.

What were some of the filmmakers influenced you just as a director?

The inspiration for this film was from the beginning was 'Man of Fire' (2004) by Tony Scott. He is one of my favorites in this kind of genre. I've been watching a lot of action movies. We have a lot of great directors, but when I started my career as an editor, Tony Scott was a major inspiration from the beginning for shooting and editing.

Was there a favorite sequence you had in 'Assassin Club?'

I have great memories of this fight scene inside the mall because Henry and Noomi were with me in their fight with doubles. Seeing it from behind the camera was a great sequence. It was great to be able to have them shoot some close-ups of them at the mall.

Paramount's Assassin Club is available on digital on May 16th and on DVD and Blu-Ray on June 6th.