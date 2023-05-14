Assassin Club Puts Henry Golding Through Old-School Action Paces In this episode of Castle Talk, Jason chats with Camille Delamarre, director of the new film Assassin Club starring Henry Golding, which puts the Snake Eyes star through old-school euro-spy-thriller paces.

In this episode of Castle Talk, Jason chats with Camille Delamarre, director of the new film Assassin Club starring Henry Golding. Delamarre is best known for his action films produced by Europacorp, such as Brick Mansions with Paul Walker and The Transporter 4 with Ed Skrein. He has edited several successful movies produced by Luc Besson, including Colombiana, Lock-out, and Taken 2 with Liam Neeson, the second highest-grossing film ever made in France. Assassin Club comes out on May 16th on Digital and Blu-Ray and DVD on June 6th.

Say the producers about Assassin Club:

Henry Golding (G.I Joe: Snake Eyes) stars in this highly entertaining, globe-trotting action thriller. The hunter becomes the hunted when an elite assassin (Golding) is given his final contract: to kill seven people around the world – only to discover the targets are equally skilled assassins hired to kill him. His only shot to survive is to uncover the mysterious mastermind behind the deadly plot before it's too late. Also starring Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad) with Noomi Rapace (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan) and Sam Neill (Jurassic Park).

Delamarre discusses the challenges of creating a good action film, down to the creating good action sequences. Being an experienced editor, he says, helps to plan carefully where every car, truck, and firearm will be as they move in physical space. It's a point of pride for the director that the action in Assassin Club is practical, which he says audiences respond to viscerally. Viewers can tell when they're looking at "real" action. Fans of old-school spy action will love the European look of the film, where Torino, Italy, stands in for a flurry of locations. Except for the occasional high-tech communications tools the assassins all use, Assassin Club feels like a welcome callback to a more visceral cinematic era.

Check out the conversation:

Listen here:

Check out the trailer: