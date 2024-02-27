Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: moana, moana 2

Auli'i Cravalho Reportedly Returning For Moana 2

The announcement that Moana 2 is coming out this year took everyone by surprise, and now it sounds like Auli'i Cravalho will be returning.

Moana 2 looks like it'll be bringing back the two leads for voices. When the project was initially announced, it was unclear whether or not Auli'i Cravalho or Dwayne Johnson would return as the voices of Moana and Maui, respectively. Reports were making it sound like things were more or less locked down for Johnson, but they were a bit more up in the air for Cravalho. That might not be the case anymore as Deadline is reporting that Cravalho is set to return as the voice of Moana for the surprise animated sequel coming out later this year.

Moana 2 Was A Surprise For Everyone

In early February, we got the surprise announcement that not only is Moana 2 happening, but it's happening later this year. Initially set to be a TV series, the film is being converted into a feature film released theatrically on November 27th. It's not every day that animated movies come out of nowhere, considering how long they tend to make, but this one certainly did. There is a decent chance this Iger is trying to bring back more theatrical movies rather than relying on television shows that were likely greenlit under previous Disney leadership. Disney hasn't been shy about the fact that they are moving away from streaming and trying to push the theatrical model.

We're still waiting on details; in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Dwayne Johnson talked about the technology that would be going into Moana 2. "It's very exciting," Johnson said. "I can't wait for fans to see the film, the technology, the effects, cutting edge. We all really went for it. We thought if we're gonna make a sequel to something so beloved, let's really go for it. … You also have the benefit and the beauty of the ocean. In Moana… the ocean is alive, so when the ocean has a heartbeat and a pulse, that's just a whole different thing. I can't wait. All new music, which we're excited." More details about this project will emerge as the year continues.

