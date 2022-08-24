Avatar Temporarily Removed from Disney+ for Theatrical Rerelease

As Disney prepares to release Avatar: The Way of Water, the company is allowing fans to revisit the 20th Century Studios 2009 classic before it in a new, 4K high-dynamic range restoration on September 23rd. Avatar is the current worldwide box office record holder at $2.8 billion, factoring past rereleases on top of its original run. With Disney rereleasing the film for a limited two-week run, it's quietly pulled the title from its streaming service Disney+, presumably to maximize potential revenue.

Variety reports the pull is only temporary as the company plans to return Avatar back to the streamer before December 16th, which is the release date for The Way of Water. The James Cameron film will remain available on rental services, which include YouTube, AppleTV+, and Amazon Prime Video. The original Avatar, which stars Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña, is about a disabled marine, Jake Sully (Worthington), from the 22nd century who journeys to the fictional moon Pandora and has his mind inserted into a genetically engineered body of the native Na'vi species. While attempting to infiltrate the Na'vi tribe and gain access to their natural resources, Jake falls in love with one of the clan members, Neytiri (Saldana), and begins questioning the government's exploitation of their home.

Avatar: The Way of Water Details

Worthington and Saldaña will reprise their roles for The Way of Water. Also returning are Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, and Joel David Moore, alongside writer-director Cameron. Joining the sequel are Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Kate Winslet, and Michelle Yeoh. The sequel follows Jake and Ney'tiri with their new family, trying to do everything to stay together. However, they must leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora. When an ancient threat resurfaces, Jake must fight a difficult war against the humans.