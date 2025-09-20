Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: Avatar: The Way Of Water, Avatar: The Way of Water Re-release

Avatar: The Way of Water Re-Release – Tickets On Sale, 5 New Posters

Tickets for the Avatar: The Way of Water re-release, which will screen in 3D for one week starting October 3rd, are on sale now.

Article Summary Avatar: The Way of Water returns to theaters for a special one-week 3D re-release starting October 3rd.

Tickets for the 3D re-release are available now, offering fans a chance to revisit Pandora on the big screen.

The re-release anticipates Avatar 3’s December debut and caters to the growing re-release trend in cinemas.

Audiences can expect to experience James Cameron’s stunning visuals and immersive world like never before.

The re-release market continues to thrive, and we have some big ones coming out in October. One of the big ones is Avatar: The Way of Water. The third film is dropping this December, so it's not that surprising that Disney wants to get a re-release of the previous film out there so everyone has a refresher on what happened. Time and time again, the re-release market continues to overperform compared to what everyone thought it would bring in, as it becomes a more and more necessary part of the theater ecosystem. For all that you might have to say about the Avatar films (and I do), they are stunningly beautiful films that are best experienced on the biggest screens possible. Tickets for the re-release, which will be in theaters for one week and screening in 3D starting on October 3rd, are on sale now.

Avatar: The Way of Water – Summary, Cast List

Avatar: The Way of Water reaches new heights and explores undiscovered depths as James Cameron returns to the world of Pandora in this emotionally packed action-adventure. Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water launches the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. All of this against the backdrop of the breathtaking seascapes of Pandora, where audiences are introduced to new Na'vi cultures and a range of exotic sea creatures.

Nominated for numerous Academy Awards®, including best picture, Avatar: The Way of Water became the third highest-grossing film of all time worldwide and set a new benchmark for visual effects. Produced by Cameron and his longtime partner Jon Landau, the 20th Century Studios-Lightstorm Entertainment production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, and Kate Winslet. Joining the illustrious adult cast are talented newcomers Britain Dalton, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Bailey Bass, and Jack Champion. The screenplay is by Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, with story by Cameron & Jaffa & Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno. David Valdes and Richard Baneham serve as the film's executive producers.

