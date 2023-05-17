Back to the Future: Michael J Fox on Film's Legacy & Franchise Future Back to the Future star Michael J. Fox feels there's no need for a fourth film or reboot, but wishes anyone luck if they can pull it off.

If there's anyone who's secure about his legacy with Back to the Future, it's star Michael J. Fox, who played Marty McFly. He's aware of the enormous fanbase and their interest in revisiting the franchise in some way, either in the form of a fourth film or a full reboot. Regardless of how screenwriter Bob Gale and director Robert Zemeckis feel about changing their mind about another film or letting another filmmaker revisit, Fox is perfectly happy to move on and pass the torch. "I'm not fanatical," Fox told Variety while promoting his AppleTV+ documentary Still: A Michael J. Fox Story. "Do what you want. It's your movie. I got paid already."

Michael J Fox Washes His Hands of Any Future Back to the Future Film

Gale and Zemeckis went on the record saying they're happy to let sleeping dogs lie with no interest in any continuation whatsoever, echoing what Fox also feels about a reboot. "I don't think it needs to be," he said. "I think Bob and Bob have been really smart about that. I don't think it needs rebooting because are you going to clarify something? You're going to find a better way to tell the story? I doubt it." Following the success of 1990's Back to the Future Part III, Fox was asked if there were any discussions from Universal, Gale, and Zemeckis about a fourth film.

"I'm sure somebody thought about it," Fox said. "But I was in the early stages of Parkinson's at that point, so I don't know that I would have wanted to take that on. Right after 'Part Three' had done well, there might have been conversations about it, but I never got involved in them." His co-star Christopher Lloyd, who played Doctor Emmett Brown, was more optimistic. "I would love to do a sequel, but I think Bob Zemeckis and [producer Steven] Spielberg felt that they told the story in the three episodes," he says. "But if somebody has a brilliant idea that would justify a fourth film, it might happen."

Lloyd recalled his chemistry with Fox. "There was a certain ease between us," he said. "I didn't have to struggle get there with Michael. There was never any conflict. It just fits. And it's never stopped. I feel like we could go and do it again after all these years and not have to think about the relationship between Marty and Doc." For more, including Fox talking about the car slide and his thoughts on the musical, you can check out the interview here. Still is available on AppleTV+.