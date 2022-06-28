Batman: Christian Bale Would Return for Christopher Nolan if Asked

There's little doubt among DC fans that director Christopher Nolan and Dark Knight trilogy star Christian Bale helped restore faith in the cinematic franchise. Since their final turn in 2012's The Dark Knight Rises, the actor largely moved on to greater artistic success with memorable projects like Vice (2018) and Ford V Ferrari (2019). Ten years later, Bale crossed into Marvel, playing the villain Gorr, the God Butcher, in the upcoming Thor: Love & Thunder. With successors Ben Affleck and Robert Pattinson starring in their own Batman-related projects, Bale told Screen Rant if he's interested in revisiting Bruce Wayne and his alter ego for one more turn.

"No. No one's ever mentioned it to me. No one's brought it up. […] Occasionally, people say to me, 'Oh, I hear you were approached and offered all this.' And I'm like, 'That's news to me. No one's ever said that'" Bale said on if he's been approached given Affleck's return in Warner Bros' upcoming The Flash with another Batman actor Michael Keaton. "I had a pact with Chris Nolan. We said, 'Hey, look. Let's make three films if we're lucky enough to get to do that. And then let's walk away. Let's not linger too long.' In my mind, it would be something if Chris Nolan ever said to himself, 'You know what, I've got another story to tell.' And if he wished to tell that story with me, I'd be in."

Bale made his debut as the Caped Crusader in 2005's Batman Begins, faced his greatest adversary in Heath Ledger's Joker in arguably the best cinematic film of the franchise in 2008's The Dark Knight before the 2012 conclusion. The Dark Knight Rises saw Bruce seemingly retire as the Batman, faking his death to live his life with Selina (Anne Hathaway, and leaving his legacy behind with John Blake (Joseph Gordon-Levitt). Unfortunately, rather than entertain the official passing of the torch, Warner Bros decided to reboot the character for their DC Extended Universe with Affleck in the fold. Ironically, Affleck's incarnation (still Bruce Wayne) was never given a solo film since his debut in 2016's Batman V Superman: The Dawn of Justice. Thor: Love & Thunder comes to theaters on July 8th.