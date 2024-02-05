Posted in: Clip, Movies | Tagged: Double Blind, Epic Pictures, Millie Brady

Double Blind BC Exclusive: Check Out A Clip From New Sci-fi Film

BC Exclusive: Check out a clip from new sci-fi thriller Double Blind coming to select theaters this Friday, & digital services February 13th.

Article Summary Check out an exclusive clip from the sci-fi thriller Double Blind.

Starring Millie Brady and Pollyanna McIntosh, coming to theaters Friday.

Film's premise: stay awake after a drug trial goes wrong or face death.

Available in select theaters and on digital services starting February 13th.

Double Blind is a new sci-fi film being released by Epic Pictures this week, starring Millie Brady (Roadkill, The Queen's Gambit, The Last Kingdom), Pollyanna McIntosh (Vikings: Valhalla, The Walking Dead), Diarmuid Noyes (Blood), Akshay Kumar (Count Abdulla), Brenock O'Connor (Game of Thrones), Abby Fitz (The Cellar), Shonagh Marie (Britannia), and Frank Blake (Cherry). Ian Hunt-Duffy directed the film from a script by Darach McGarrigle. BC has an exclusive clip from the movie to show you today, which you can find below.

Double Blind Synopsis

Double Blind begins as an experimental drug trial goes horribly wrong, and seven young test subjects must face the terrifying side effect of the drug –if you fall asleep, you die. Trapped in an isolated medical facility, they must find a way to escape and somehow manage to stay awake. We also have two stills from the film to show you as well.

Director Ian Hunt-Duffy seems to enjoy taking something normal and turning it on its head to find a unique way to tell a story: "As a director, I am deeply passionate about creating high-concept and suspenseful genre films, and I believe that the hook of our story —if you fall asleep you die —is really evocative and exciting. It takes something normal and innocent like sleep and makes it deadly, creating panic and terror whenever someone closes their eyes. We have a fantastic ensemble cast led by Millie Brady and horror icon Pollyanna McIntosh, so I cannot wait for audiences to experience the tension, disorientation, and dread of Double Blind."

I have sleep apnea, so I, too, feel like every time I go to sleep, I might die, so I can relate to how terrifying that is. I will give this a shot for sure; I need a good sci-fi story right now to hold me over until Dune Part 2 opens. You, too, can enjoy this film this Friday in select theaters and on February 13th on digital services.

