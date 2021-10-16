Warner Bros. Has Finally Released Another Trailer for The Batman

DC FanDome is where we finally got our first look at The Batman, and since the movie was well over a year away when that first trailer dropped, we haven't heard anything since. However, the film is now a little under six months away from being released, so it's not surprising that they released another trailer during this DC FanDome. Director Matt Reeves has been hyping this trailer up for the last couple of days, and boy, you guys, it's pretty sweet looking. We also got a behind-the-scenes featurette that showed off a bunch of neat-looking stuff as well.

Only in theaters March 4.

The Batman hasn't had the easiest ride to the big screen. This is a movie that was initially going to be a Ben Affleck starring and directing production. However, Affleck decided to drop out due to personal issues citing that he thought doing the movie would "cause him to drink himself to death," which is an entirely valid reason to step away. Reeves eventually cast Robert Pattinson to the decry of many fanboys who haven't seen Pattinson in anything but Twilight and eerily mirroring the initial response to Affleck's casting. Now the movie is at the top of many of those same fanboys lists for next year. Funny how that works.

The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves (the Planet of the Apes films), stars Robert Pattinson (Tenet, The Lighthouse, Good Time) as Gotham City's vigilante detective, Batman, and billionaire Bruce Wayne; Zoë Kravitz (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Mad Max: Fury Road) as Selina Kyle; Paul Dano (Love & Mercy, 12 Years a Slave) as Edward Nashton; Jeffrey Wright (the Hunger Games films) as the GCPD's' James Gordon; John Turturro (the Transformers films) as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard (The Magnificent Seven, Black Mass) as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson (Farewell Amor) as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; with Andy Serkis (the Planet of the Apes films, Black Panther) as Alfred; and Colin Farrell (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Dumbo) as Oswald Cobblepot. It will be released on March 4, 2022.