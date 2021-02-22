Big Fish Comes To 4K Blu-ray On May 4th

Big Fish, for my money, the second-best Tim Burton film, is coming to 4K Blu-ray on May 4th. The film, one of the director's most lauded films, will be loaded with features, including a Burton commentary and many behind-the-scenes looks and pointing out all of the easter eggs located in the film. Big Fish will be remastered in 4K from the original film negative and should be a stellar addition to your high def library. You can see the cover for this release down below, and also see the full list of special features and technical specs down below. This may be one of the better releases on disc of the year.
Big Fish 4K Blu-ray Specs
4K ULTRA HD DISC
- Newly Remastered in 4K resolution from the original camera negative, with HDR10
- All-new Dolby Atmos audio + original theatrical 5.1 audio
BLU-RAY DISC™
- Feature presented in HD, sourced from the new 4K master
- Tim Burton Audio Commentary, Moderated by Mark Salisbury
- The Character's Journey
- Edward Bloom at Large
- Amos at the Circus
- Fathers and Sons
- The Filmmaker's Path
- Tim Burton: Storyteller
- A Fairytale World
- Creature Features
- The Author's Journey
- Original Cast Interviews & Behind the Scenes
- Easter Eggs
- Theatrical Trailer
Feature Picture: 2160p Ultra High Definition, 1.85:1
Feature Audio: English Dolby Atmos (Dolby TrueHD 7.1 Compatible) | English, French 5.1 DTS-HD MA | Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital