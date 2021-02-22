Big Fish Comes To 4K Blu-ray On May 4th

Big Fish, for my money, the second-best Tim Burton film, is coming to 4K Blu-ray on May 4th. The film, one of the director's most lauded films, will be loaded with features, including a Burton commentary and many behind-the-scenes looks and pointing out all of the easter eggs located in the film. Big Fish will be remastered in 4K from the original film negative and should be a stellar addition to your high def library. You can see the cover for this release down below, and also see the full list of special features and technical specs down below. This may be one of the better releases on disc of the year.

Big Fish 4K Blu-ray Specs

"Throughout his life, Edward Bloom (Ewan McGregor) has always been a man of big appetites, enormous passions, and tall tales. In his later years, portrayed by five-time Best Actor Oscar® nominee Albert Finney (Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Erin Brockovich, 2000), he remains a huge mystery to his son, William (Billy Crudup). Now, to get to know the real man, Will begins piecing together a true picture of his father from flashbacks of his amazing adventures in this marvel of a movie."

DISC DETAILS & BONUS MATERIAL

4K ULTRA HD DISC Newly Remastered in 4K resolution from the original camera negative, with HDR10

All-new Dolby Atmos audio + original theatrical 5.1 audio BLU-RAY DISC™ Feature presented in HD, sourced from the new 4K master

Tim Burton Audio Commentary, Moderated by Mark Salisbury

The Character's Journey Edward Bloom at Large Amos at the Circus Fathers and Sons

The Filmmaker's Path Tim Burton: Storyteller A Fairytale World Creature Features The Author's Journey

Original Cast Interviews & Behind the Scenes

Easter Eggs

Theatrical Trailer Feature Picture: 2160p Ultra High Definition, 1.85:1

Feature Audio: English Dolby Atmos (Dolby TrueHD 7.1 Compatible) | English, French 5.1 DTS-HD MA | Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital