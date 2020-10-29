Black Panther Star Letitia Wright Talks Shuri's Impact on Women

The Marvel Cinematic Universe was very much a boys club for a very long time. Right up through phase one and most of phase two, there was exactly one female Avengers, Black Widow, and some supporting characters that were usually love interests. Things started to turn around in phase three, and Black Panther, in particular, brought not one, not two, but three amazing women to the big screen. Okoye, Shuri, and Nakia were all amazing characters, and two of them got to return for the final battle in Avengers: Endgame. We don't know the future of the Black Panther franchise to the extremely tragic passing of star Chadwick Boseman to cancer only two months ago, but people are starting to wonder. The most common suggestion is to let Shuri, played by Letitia Wright, take over as the next Black Panther. Wright was asked about the character of Shuri by Yahoo, and she was so glad the character had so many people rallying behind her since she was first introduced two years ago.

"It was always a dream of mine to play someone that can be impactful not only for Black women but also just for women around the world and young people, too. To be able to have a combination of people and audience members who are so thrilled and appreciative of Shuri is a good feeling. I feel like I contributed something positive in the world."

Shuri was also part of the little fanservice moment during the third act of Avengers: Endgame, where all of the female heroes teamed up, and there was a cool little moment that could hint at a future A-Force movie. Now it's popular to dunk on this moment but let's be honest literally the entire third act of Avengers: Endgame is cheesy fan service, so just let it go. Anyway, Wright is very much on board for this possible A-Force movie.

"I don't think we have to fight for it," she says of how that proposed team-up is coming together. "Victoria Alonso is very strong about spearheading it, alongside Kevin. It's only a matter of time before they do it."

It's still far too soon to know what Marvel is going to do about Black Panther and 2020 is the first year without any Marvel movies. However, we are expecting four next year, with Black Widow, Shang-Chi, Eternals, and Spider-Man 3 all scheduled to come out next year. The future of the Marvel universe is going to be interesting if nothing else.

Black Widow, directed by Cate Shortland, stars Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O. T. Fagbenle, Rachel Weisz, and Ray Winstone. It is currently set to be released on May 7, 2021.