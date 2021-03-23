Black Widow, Cruella Shift to Disney+ Hybrid Releases and More Delays

Disney has made another major movie when it comes to their movies. There has been a longstanding debate since COVID-19 hit about whether or Disney would pull the plug on some of their biggest movies and go to a hybrid release strategy. It seems that Disney has looked at the numbers for vaccinations and how excited people are to getting back to theaters and made some major decisions. The biggest one is that Black Widow got another delay, this time to July 9th, but is also getting a premier access release just like Mulan and Raya and the Last Dragon, so we can assume that the latter went well for them. Cruella is another movie that is going for a hybrid release; only it's not getting a new release date. Cruella is still set to open on May 28th but will also be available on Premier Access on the same day. Luca, the next outing from Pixar, is going the same route as Soul. That movie is going from a theatrical release to a straight Disney+ release with no extra fees on June 18th.

"Today's announcement reflects our focus on providing consumer choice and serving the evolving preferences of audiences. By leveraging a flexible distribution strategy in a dynamic marketplace that is beginning to recover from the global pandemic, we will continue to employ the best options to deliver The Walt Disney Company's unparalleled storytelling to fans and families around the world," said Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution in a press release sent by the company.

With the Black Widow delay comes another delay for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which has moved to a September 3rd release date [happy birthday to me] and is slated to be a traditional release date. Other movies have been delayed as well, including Free Guy which has moved to August 13th, The King's Man has moved to December 22nd, Deep Water has moved to January 14, 2022, and Death on the Nile has moved to February 11, 2022.