Love Me Trailer Looks At Romance After Humans Are Long Gone

Bleecker Street has released the trailer and poster for Love Me, an unusual drama starring Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun.

Article Summary Explore a unique romance in "Love Me," starring Kristen Stewart as a buoy and Steven Yeun as a satellite.

Directed by Sam and Andy Zuchero, "Love Me" blends live-action, animatronics, and classic animation.

The film tackles AI, identity, and love post-humanity using innovative storytelling techniques.

Releasing January 31st, "Love Me" offers a fresh take on love stories, reminiscent of "Wall-E."

Love Me is a new drama starring Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun, directed and written by Sam Zuchero and Andy Zuchero. It debuted at Sundance last year and will hit theaters on January 31st. Stewart plays a buoy, and Yeun plays a satellite, figuring out what it means to be alive and how to fall in love using only the internet long after humans have become extinct. The film, the director's debut feature, uses live-action, animatronics, and classic animation to tell the story.

Love Me Is Not Your Average Romance

Long after humanity's extinction, a buoy (Kristen Stewart) and a satellite (Steven Yeun) inherit the Earth, and with only the internet as their guide, learn what it means to be alive and in love. In this groundbreaking first feature from Sam and Andy Zuchero, LOVE ME explores AI and identity through live-action, animatronics, and classic animation in an epic tale of connection and transformation. The poster for the film is also down below.

Here is Stewart talking to Deadline about Love Me from way back at Sundance: "The movie's about everyone, all of our projections, fears and insecurities. The way we interact with ourselves and each other, the way we present. The negotiation between lies and manipulation and also disparity in wanting to be seen. I just looked at it [the script] and was like, 'Oh, so I could play everyone in the whole world in this movie, and then really I could only play myself.'… When I watched the movie it's like everyone I've ever met is in it."

The trailer certainly promises a unique love story, though I cannot help thinking about the Wall-E vibes it gives off when the buoy and satellite are onscreen. In a weak box office this January, Love Me could be a bit of a breakout if enough people are feeling adventurous to see a fresh take on a love story around Valentine's Day. Honestly, I am willing to watch anything with Yeun in it.

Love Me opens in theaters on January 31st.

