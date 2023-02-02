Bob Marley Biopic Adds Five To Round Out Cast At Paramount The untitled Bob Marley biopic from Paramount added five new cast members to the production today. It releases next January.

Bob Marley has an untitled biopic on the way from Paramount, and five performers have joined the cast today. Tosin Cole, Michael Gandolfini, Nadine Marshall, James Norton, and Anthony Welsh have all been cast. They join Kingsley Ben-Adir, who is playing Marley, and Lashana Lynch, playing his wife, Rita. King Richard director Reinaldo Marcus Green is behind the camera. Green and Zach Baylin wrote the script, and Marley's family members Rita, Ziggy, and Cedella will produce. The film is set to release on January 12th, 2024. Deadline had the news of the castings.

Bob Marley, The Latest Musician, To Have His Story Told

"Robert Nesta Marley (6 February 1945 – 11 May 1981; baptised in 1980 as Berhane Selassie) was a Jamaican singer, musician, and songwriter. Considered one of the pioneers of reggae, his musical career was marked by fusing elements of reggae, ska, and rocksteady, as well as his distinctive vocal and songwriting style. Marley's contributions to music increased the visibility of Jamaican music worldwide and made him a global figure in popular culture to this day. Over the course of his career, Bob Marley became known as a Rastafari icon, and he infused his music with a sense of spirituality. He is also considered a global symbol of Jamaican music and culture, and identity and was controversial in his outspoken support for democratic social reforms. He once also survived an assassination attempt in his home in 1976. He passed away in 1981 from complications from acral lentiginous melanoma."

Man, who isn't getting a biopic at this point? Bob Marley is just the latest, as the biopic has become a huge genre for studios since the dual successes of Rocketman and Bohemian Rhapsody a couple of years ago. Expect that to continue even more after Elvis, last year's big biopic entry grossed over $200 million worldwide and was nominated for eight Oscars. We shall see if the Bob Marley one can reach those heights next January.