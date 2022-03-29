Blue Beetle: Sharon Stone Reportedly in Talks to Be The Villain

Blue Beetle could have found its villain in one kick-ass actress. This cast is already pretty damn impressive, and it looks like they are gaining another big name. According to The Wrap, Academy Award nominee and Emmy-winning actress Sharon Stone is reportedly in talks to join the cast as an original character created for the movie. The character's name is Victoria Kord; we can only assume she is related to Jarvis Kord in some way or perhaps a genderswapped version of him, and she is being described as the "villain" for the movie, but it doesn't give any other details. Jarvis Kord was first introduced in Secret Origins Vol 2 #2 in May 1986 and was created by D.C. Glanzman and Steve Ditko.

The site also says that Raoul Max Trujillo from Mayan M.C. will play Carapax the Indestructional Man. He is another villain of the Blue Beetle, who was first introduced in Blue Beetle Vol. 6 #1 in June 1986. The character was created by Len Wein and Paris Cullins, and his real name is Conrad Carapax. He was an archaeologist and rival to the first Blue Beetle, Daniel Garret. While on Pogo Island, he found a robot in an abandoned Kord laboratory, so we have a connection between these two castings now, but while attempting to turn it on, his body was destroyed, and his mind was fused to the robot. So this is a character with a connection to a different Blue Beetle, but moving villains around isn't uncommon when it comes to the DC universe.

Blue Beetle was first announced in November of 2018, but like many DC projects in early development, we didn't get much information about it right off the bat. In fact, we didn't hear much of anything until February of last year when it was announced that Angel Manuel Soto signed on to direct and that production on the movie would begin in early 2022. From there, we knew that things would move a little faster. In June of 2021, we finally got our first major casting announcement as Xolo Maridueña was first rumored to be in talks for the role of Jaime Reyes, and his casting was later confirmed in August of last year.

During DC FanDome, we got a piece of concept art, and we got a short panel as well. At the end of 2021, Blue Beetle was changed from an HBO Max exclusive release to a theatrical release and given an August 18, 2023 date. The production has been chugging along since the new year started, and it looks like they are getting ready to kick things off soon. That makes sense considering the release date and the time they are going to need for post-production. Earlier in March, Bruna Marquezine, Belissa Escobedo, Harvey Guillén, comedian George Lopez, Academy Award nominee Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carrillo, and Damián Alcázar all joined the . Maridueña spoke at the end of last year about how important he believes this movie is going to be in terms of representation and, as of December, they had done two suit fittings.

It's gonna be important, not only for Latinos and to see people of color, brown people, represented onscreen, but also show a story that we haven't really seen before.