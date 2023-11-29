Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: blue beetle, dc, film, Warner Bros, Xolo Maridueña

Blue Beetle Star on the Film's Most Emotional Moment

Blue Beetle star Xolo Maridueña recently discussed the process behind filming one of the DC film's most emotionally impactful moments.

Article Summary Xolo Maridueña opens up about filming Blue Beetle's defining loss scene.

The actor praises co-star Damían Alcázar, highlighting a light on-set presence.

Maridueña explores the intensity of loss without personal experience.

Emotional sequence challenges were met by completing the scene in a day.

Blue Beetle was a film that's already helped guide DC away from their previous stories and into something different, even though it's still technically not the beginning of that next "relaunch" era. In superhero films, everything from an origin story to the significance of family and even a loss rocks the characters to their core. So, how did the actor behind the titular hero feel about that impactful loss?

During a new interview with Comic Book, Blue Beetle star Xolo Maridueña shared, "It was definitely those types of scenes are like the biggest scenes. When you're reading the script and you're thinking, 'ah, this is a character-defining moment'. You know, after your dad dies, you're not the same for the rest of your life, right? So it was something, it was exciting to get to act that out personally for me. I don't know, that feels like the greatest pain that one could have, so getting to explore that, having not been through that yet, thankfully, was so fantastic." He added, "Damián, the guy who played my father, was such a generous… he had such a levity and lightness to him that I think was so comforting, and we banged it out in one day. It was one of those things where we're like, we're here; let's just run through the whole thing. Luckily, I didn't have to go to any dark place."

Blue Beetle Synopsis, Cast, and Streaming Details

Blue Beetle's official synopsis: "Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero BLUE BEETLE."

The cast of the film includes Maridueña, Adriana Barraza, Damían Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Raoul Max Trujillo, Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez. The film also stars Belissa Escobedo, and Harvey Guillén. Blue Beetle's screenplay was penned by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer and is based on characters from DC.

Blue Beetle is currently available for purchase and rental via Digital.

