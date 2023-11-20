Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: blue beetle, dc, film, Warner Bros, Xolo Maridueña

Blue Beetle Star Shares His Hopes for a Potential Sequel

Blue Beetle star Xolo Maridueña is opening up about his hopes for another Blue Beetle adventure and if there's been any conversations (yet).

Due to its complicated window of release, DC's recent film Blue Beetle was definitely impacted by the effects of the recent strike (including no promotional opportunities for its cast), which unfortunately caused the film to struggle to recoup its budget at the box office. Despite that, the dark horse DC film still garnered buzz-worthy praise from fans and critics who are still very hopeful that there will be additional stories for the titular hero, which is also something that the star of the film is finally able to partake in! Let's make it happen!

Blue Beetle Star on Sequel Hopes and Reveals If Anything Has Been Officially Discussed

During an interview with Collider, Blue Beetle star Xolo Maridueña explains his sequel hopes, sharing, "I mean, I don't know if it's too soon to do the Reach. The Reach feels like big, big, big boss. But I just want to see where Khaji and Jaime's relationship goes. We spent this whole movie with Khaji as, kind of like, AI Khaji because they're not synced up yet. To see them down the line once they're… That was my favorite thing watching Young Justice was seeing that rapport there and seeing like, yo, they get along sometimes, they don't other times." He adds, "So that's really the thing that I'm excited about, but put him next to anybody. I'm here. I'm here, ready to sink my teeth into whatever they throw my way. More than anything, I just feel so grateful that we got the cosign. In whatever capacity Jaime and his family come, we're ready for it.

When the publication asked if he had spoken with DC's new creative leads about any potential future content, the actor later divulged, "I haven't chatted with them since the movie release. We chatted a bit before the movie release, but no, not anything on the future of DC. They have more than enough on their plate trying to handle the start of their universe, and I think once that goes as well as it is gonna go, and as well as it should, then we'll get to see the next steps."

Blue Beetle is available now!

