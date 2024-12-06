Posted in: Blumhouse, Movies | Tagged: Arianna Rivas, Black Phone 2, blumhouse

Black Phone 2 Adds Arianna Rivas To Cast Ahead Of Production

We have some casting news for Black Phone 2 today, as the sequel adds Arianna Rivas in a new role. The film releases in October 2025.

Article Summary Black Phone 2 casts Arianna Rivas in an undisclosed role alongside returning and new stars.

Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, and more return, with Demián Bichir joining for the sequel.

Scott Derrickson returns to direct, ensuring a supernatural focus with Jason Blum producing.

Black Phone 2 explores new supernatural themes, premiering in theaters on October 17, 2025.

Black Phone 2 has added a second new cast member. Arianna Rivas will be in the film in an undisclosed role. She joins returning cast members Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies, and Miguel Mora. Also added to the cast is Demián Bichir. The creative team behind the smash hit first film is also back, as Scott Derrickson again directs from a script by himself and C. Robert Cargill. Jason Blum again produces for Blumhouse. Deadline had the news of Rivas joining the cast.

Black Phone 2…Should Be Interesting

A lot of us were left scratching our heads when this was announced, for at the end of the first film, Ethan Hawke's serial killer, The Grabber, was, well, dead. But it is not like the supernatural did not play a significant role in the first Black Phone. Recently, Jason Blum let Den of Geek know that they found a way into a sequel that will lean into that element: "Scott Derrickson doesn't come back to do a sequel unless there's a real reason for it to be told besides we're trying to take everybody's money again. It definitely explores new themes, but I think in terms of the supernatural, it's similar to the first movie."

I really liked that first film and thought it was a well-told story with a very memorable performance from Hawke, but I still am not sure we needed to revisit it. It is funny that Blum mentioned the money part because, of course, that played into the decision to go back to this world, but the only way I can see this story playing out in my head is not the film I want to see. It feels like they will have The Grabber become a ghost-like figure, like his victims in the first film, which I think diminishes the story of the first one. I hope I am wrong.

Black Phone 2 hits theaters on October 17th, 2025.

