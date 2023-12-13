Posted in: Blumhouse, Movies, Universal | Tagged: blumhouse, Christopher Abbott, leigh whannell, universal, wolf man

Wolf Man: Ryan Gosling Out, Christopher Abbott In For Blumhouse Film

Wolf Man has a new face. Out is Ryan Gosling, in is Christopher Abbott. Also a new director, as Blumhouse brings in Leigh Whannell.

Article Summary Ryan Gosling replaced by Christopher Abbott in Blumhouse's Wolf Man film.

New director on board: Leigh Whannell, following his success with The Invisible Man.

Wolf Man plot details are secret, but will involve a family and a beastly encounter.

Set for a Halloween release with high expectations for monster design and thrills.

Wolf Man has a new face. It has been some time since we told you about the new take on the character from Blumhouse and Universal, and when we did, Ryan Gosling was starring, and his friend and collaborator Derek Cianfrance was directing. Over two years have passed, and nothing. Today, THR is reporting that Gosling and Cianfrance are out. Replacing Gosling as the star is Christopher Abbott (Poor Things), and stepping into the director's chair will be Leigh Whannell, who Blumhouse tapped to remake The Invisible Man. He turned that into a massive success in 2020, so expectations will be high. On top of all that, a release date has been set for October 24th, 2024, meaning this is further along than anyone thought.

Wolf Man For Halloween? Yes Please

Wolf Man has a script from Whannell, Corbett Tuck, Lauren Schuker Blum, and Rebecca Angelo. As far as the plot, details are under wraps, but THR says that it will focus on a man defending his family from a beast. Will Abbott become the Wolf Man after some kind of fight? Will he and his family be fighting the hairy, bipedal creature? This remains to be seen. Jason Blum will produce from Blumhouse, and Gosling will still receive an executive producer's credit as well.

The last time we saw the Wolf Man on screen was the not-great Benicio Del Toro one. While not a good film by any stretch, it had its moments. Mostly, I just kind of wished that the monster looked better. That is all I care about here; we need a great design. Not just a big-looking dog, an actual Wolf Man, please.

More on this one as we learn it for sure.

