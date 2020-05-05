Borderlands Film Adaptation With Cate Blanchett On The Way

Borderlands fans may soon be able to experience the game on the big screen. A film adaptation of the popular game series is on the way from Lionsgate with Eli Roth directing from a script by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl). Surprisingly, they are also in talks with Cate Blanchett to star in the film as the character Lilith. This news comes to us from Variety. One of the most popular game franchises to come out in the last decade, the Borderlands games have sold millions of copies worldwide and won numerous gaming awards. Blanchett is currently starring as part of the ensemble of Hulu's Miss America.

Borderlands Film Out of Nowhere

"Borderlands," launched in 2009, is a role-playing first-person shooter game created and developed by Gearbox Software and published by Take-Two Interactive Software's 2K label. The game is set on the frontier of a sci-fi universe — the planet of Pandora — which has been abandoned by a mega-corporation prior to the game events. The series has sold more than 57 million units worldwide. The most recent installment, "Borderlands 3," was released last September."

I have to admit; I had no clue that Lionsgate even had the rights to make a film based on the games, let alone had one in active development. That they could land Cate Blanchett is even more shocking. With the overall zany and wacky tone of the games, Eli Roth actually makes a ton of sense as a directorial choice, however. Based on the selection of Lilith, I would also guess this would be mostly based around the first Borderlands game. Lionsgate is really bolstering their slate for the foreseeable future as well, having earlier this month snagged the rights to Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. That and a Borderlands film could see them have a very bright future indeed.