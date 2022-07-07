Bram Stoker's Dracula Will Get A 4K Steelbook In October

Bram Stoker's Dracula is getting a re-release on 4K Blu-ray to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the film, and it will come in a special edition Steelbook. The Francis Ford Coppola-directed film starred Gary Oldman and Winona Ryder and is held in high regard to this day. Two new features will be on the disc, including an Annie Lennox music video and a new featurette on the history of Dracula movies. Below you can see the Steelbook itself, as well as the full features list for the release, coming on October 4th.

Bram Stoker's Dracula 4K Steelbook Release Details

"From Academy Award®-winning director Francis Ford Coppola (1974 Best Director, The Godfather: Part II) comes the classic and chilling tale about the devastatingly seductive Transylvanian prince (Gary Oldman) who travels from Eastern Europe to 19th-century London in search of human love. When the charismatic Dracula meets Mina (Winona Ryder), a young woman who appears as the reincarnation of his lost love, the two embark on a journey of romantic passion and horror. Bram Stoker's Dracula is available on October 4th."

4K BLU-RAY DISC:

PREVIOUSLY RESTORED IN 4K

DOLBY VISION/HDR PERSENTATION OF THE FILM , including the original theatrical English subtitle font for texted instances

NEWLY ADDED "Love Song For A Vampire" Music Video by Annie Lennox

NEWLY ADDED Blood Lines – Dracula: The Man, The Myth, The Movies Featurette

Dolby Atmos audio + 5.1 + Dolby Stereo

BLU-RAY DISC:

Feature presented in High Definition, sourced from the 4K master

Dolby Atmos audio

Audio Commentary featuring Director Francis Ford Coppola

Audio Commentary featuring Director Francis Ford Coppola, Visual Effects Director Roman Coppola, and Makeup Supervisor Greg Cannom

Introduction by Francis Ford Coppola

Reflections in Blood: Francis Ford Coppola and Bram Stoker's Dracula

Practical Magicians: A Collaboration Between Father and Son

The Blood Is the Life: The Making of Bram Stoker's Dracula

The Costumes Are the Sets: The Design of Eiko Ishioka

In-Camera: Naïve Visual Effects

Method and Madness: Visualizing Dracula

Deleted & Extended Scenes

Theatrical Teaser & Trailer

Optional English, English SDH, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Spanish, Arabic subtitles