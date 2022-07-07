Bram Stoker's Dracula Will Get A 4K Steelbook In October
Bram Stoker's Dracula is getting a re-release on 4K Blu-ray to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the film, and it will come in a special edition Steelbook. The Francis Ford Coppola-directed film starred Gary Oldman and Winona Ryder and is held in high regard to this day. Two new features will be on the disc, including an Annie Lennox music video and a new featurette on the history of Dracula movies. Below you can see the Steelbook itself, as well as the full features list for the release, coming on October 4th.
Bram Stoker's Dracula 4K Steelbook Release Details
"From Academy Award®-winning director Francis Ford Coppola (1974 Best Director, The Godfather: Part II) comes the classic and chilling tale about the devastatingly seductive Transylvanian prince (Gary Oldman) who travels from Eastern Europe to 19th-century London in search of human love. When the charismatic Dracula meets Mina (Winona Ryder), a young woman who appears as the reincarnation of his lost love, the two embark on a journey of romantic passion and horror. Bram Stoker's Dracula is available on October 4th."
4K BLU-RAY DISC:
- PREVIOUSLY RESTORED IN 4K
- DOLBY VISION/HDR PERSENTATION OF THE FILM, including the original theatrical English subtitle font for texted instances
- NEWLY ADDED "Love Song For A Vampire" Music Video by Annie Lennox
- NEWLY ADDED Blood Lines – Dracula: The Man, The Myth, The Movies Featurette
- Dolby Atmos audio + 5.1 + Dolby Stereo
BLU-RAY DISC:
- Feature presented in High Definition, sourced from the 4K master
- Dolby Atmos audio
- Audio Commentary featuring Director Francis Ford Coppola
- Audio Commentary featuring Director Francis Ford Coppola, Visual Effects Director Roman Coppola, and Makeup Supervisor Greg Cannom
- Introduction by Francis Ford Coppola
- Reflections in Blood: Francis Ford Coppola and Bram Stoker's Dracula
- Practical Magicians: A Collaboration Between Father and Son
- The Blood Is the Life: The Making of Bram Stoker's Dracula
- The Costumes Are the Sets: The Design of Eiko Ishioka
- In-Camera: Naïve Visual Effects
- Method and Madness: Visualizing Dracula
- Deleted & Extended Scenes
- Theatrical Teaser & Trailer
- Optional English, English SDH, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Spanish, Arabic subtitles