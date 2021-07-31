Brand New Images from Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms

Just released today from Warner Brothers Home Entertainment is a quartet of few fresh images from Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms. Johnny Cage, Kitana, Scorpion, and the Elder Gods take center stage in four sneak peeks from the upcoming sequel to last year's Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation in coordination with NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment will distribute the feature-length animated film on Digital, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack on August 31, 2021.

Shao Kahn (voiced by Fred Tatasciore) and Raiden (Dave B. Mitchell) stand before the Elder Gods in a key scene from Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms.

Johnny Cage has a knack for finding trouble, and his arrogant approach doesn't help him get out of it very often in Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms. Joel McHale (Community, Stargirl) provides the voice of Johnny Cage.

Kitana and her dangerous fans are ready for a fight in Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms. Grey Griffin (Scooby-Doo franchise) provides the voice of Kitana.

When Scorpion lands in Netherrealm, all things go downhill from there. Patrick Seitz (Mortal Kombat X, Naruto: Shippuden) provides the voice of Scorpion.

Now that you've enjoyed these new images, quick- while no one is looking, check out the Red Band trailer. It may be inappropriate for some viewers,

LAST WARNING:

Once again, the fate of the universe hangs in the balance as the greatest warriors were known to man face off for one final battle in Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms. Picking up shortly after the thrilling conclusion of last year's hit Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge, in which Raiden and his team of warriors agree to compete in a final Mortal Kombat that will determine the fate of the realms.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms stars Joel McHale (Community, Stargirl), Jennifer Carpenter (Dexter, Batman: Gotham by Gaslight), Jordan Rodrigues (Lady Bird, The Fosters), Patrick Seitz (Mortal Kombat X, Aggretsuko, Naruto: Shippuden), Artt Butler (Her, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Robin Atkin Downes (The Strain, Batman: The Killing Joke), Dave B. Mitchell (Mortal Kombat 11, Call of Duty franchise), Ikè Amadi (Mass Effect 3, Mortal Kombat 11), Grey Griffin (The Loud House, Young Justice), and Fred Tatasciore (Robot Chicken, Family Guy). Matthew Mercer (Critical Role, Justice Society: World War II), Bayardo De Murguia (Tiny Pretty Things), Matt Yang King (Mortal Kombat 11 video game, Justice League vs. The Fatal Five), Paul Nakauchi (Carmen Sandiego, Overwatch), Emily O'Brien (Days of Our Lives, Constantine: City of Demons), Debra Wilson (World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, MADtv).

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms is directed by Ethan Spaulding (Mortal Kombat

Legends: Scorpion's Revenge, Batman: Assault on Arkham) from a script by Jeremy Adams.

(Supernatural, Justice Society: World War II) and based on the video game created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. It is Produced by Rick Morales (Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders, Batman vs. Two-Face) and Jim Krieg (Batman: Gotham by Gaslight). The executive producer is Sam Register. Ed Boon (NetherRealm Studios) is a Creative Consultant.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, an all-new, feature-length film produced by Warner Bros. Animation in coordination with NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. The film arrives from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Digital, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack on August 31, 2021.