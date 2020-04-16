Camila Mendes Netflix Thriller Dangerous Lies Debuts Trailer

Dangerous Lies is a new thriller heading to Netflix on April 30th. It stars Riverdale's Camila Mendes, looking to branch out of the CW drama and into a film career. She stars as a caregiver to a rich man (Elliot Gould) who passes away and leaves his riches to her and her husband (Jesse T. Usher). Mystery and intrigue follow the couple as they take ownership of the inheritance, which comes with a danger that they are not prepared for. Jamie Chung, Cam Gigandet, and Sasha Alexander also star in the film. You can watch the trailer and check out the poster for Dangerous Lies below.

Dangerous Lies Synopsis and Poster

"After losing her waitressing job, Katie Franklin (Camila Mendes) takes a job as a caretaker to a wealthy elderly man in his sprawling, empty Chicago estate. The two grow close, but when he unexpectedly passes away and names Katie as his sole heir, she and her husband, Adam (Jessie T. Usher), are pulled into a complex web of lies, deception, and murder. If she's going to survive, Katie will have to question everyone's motives—even the people she loves."

This looks like the Lifetime version of Knives Out doesn't it? I don't say that necessarily in a bad way, Dangerous Lies still looks pretty good. Imagine how it may look if Knives Out hadn't been released first and been as spectacular as it was. This would be a surefire, can't miss hit. Mendes is the best part of Riverdale, and it nice to see her get a role like this that she can sink her teeth into. My only concern right now is that the whole movie is right there in the trailer. It is clear at the end that her husband is going rogue, right? Here is the Camila-centric poster.

Mendes Chance to Break Out

If this becomes a big hit on Netflix, Mendes may look to leave Riverdale. Dangerous Lies could be the beginning of the end for Veronica on the show, with Cole Sprouse (Jughead) already leaving the show. Or has left, it has been a while since I checked into that show. Dangerous Lies will hit Netflix on April 30th.