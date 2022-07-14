Suzume: Crunchyroll Unveils Trailer for Mokoto Shinkai Anime Movie

Toho and CoMix Wave premiered the new trailer for anime auteur Makoto Shinkai's upcoming film, Suzume, which also reveals for the first time Nanoka Hara's performance in the lead role of Suzume, singing the movie's main ballad.

"17-year-old Suzume's journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu when she encounters a young man who tells her, "I'm looking for a door." What Suzume finds is a single weathered door standing upright in the midst of ruins as though it was shielded from whatever catastrophe struck. Seemingly drawn by its power, Suzume reaches for the knob… Doors begin to open one after another all across Japan, unleashing destruction upon any who are near. Suzume must close these portals to prevent further disaster. The stars

The sunset

The morning sky Within that realm, it was as though all time had melted together in the sky— Guided by these mysterious doors, Suzume's journey to close doors is about to begin."

When recording her voice to match Suzume's on-screen performance, actress Nanoka Hara stated, "I was so nervous. Since I could only use my voice to act out the characters' emotions, I had to be mindful of every phrase and the meaning it was intended to carry. There was so much I didn't know." She continues, "Seeing the picture and voice together, it finally dawned on me that it was up to me to bring this character to life, which made me so nervous, I could barely move. Nonetheless, Director Shinkai would praise my acting and guide me to just the right performance each time. Recording this trailer definitely increased my confidence!"

Suzume is due to hit movie theaters in Japan on November 11th, 2022. Crunchyroll will distribute Suzume globally (excluding Japan, South Korea, and India) beginning in early 2023. In North America, Crunchyroll is the sole distributor. In Latin America, Australia/New Zealand, the Middle East, and portions of Europe, the film will be distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment. In French- and German-speaking Europe, the film will be co-distributed by Crunchyroll, Sony Pictures, and Wild Bunch International.