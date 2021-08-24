Candyman Stars on the Film's Impact and Relevancy

As Candyman gears up for his epic cinematic return decades after his first appearance, there's obviously going to be some expectations. Now the stars of the upcoming film are opening up about why this property has been able to survive this long – and what makes it still feel relevant.

With Candyman's (very) close release date, the horrors will soon be resurfacing, and the stars of the film recently expressed their thoughts on the property and its potential. Speaking to outlets for a press junket, one of the film's stars Teyonah Parris (WandaVision, The Marvels), opened up about her character and more, explaining, "What I loved about Briana when I talked to [director Nia DaCosta] and read the script was that she is very ambitious, and she's in a space that isn't typically occupied by people of color, particularly women of color. The story behind Candyman is one that's repeated and repeated in generations and generations and still happening. I mean, we're 30 years later from the original, and unfortunately, it's still quite relevant and quite appropriate to shed light on this issue, which is the way that we've re-imagined it in our telling the story."

Candyman's new leading man Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman, Watchmen) makes his own return to horror after the widely successful Jordan Peele film Us. The actor believes the new Candyman will leave viewers with residual scares, hinting, "The original Candyman, there was a real fear, a real specific fear, and even imagining what if Candyman were real. After leaving this movie, that question has a completely different meaning and completely different implications on what if Candyman were real. I think the implications behind that now are more about agency and more about taking back a narrative."

Candyman will be hitting theaters starting August 27, 2021, with strictly a theatrical release date for now – will you be watching the return of Tony Todd's iconic role?