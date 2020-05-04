Capone Gets A New Poster Featuring Tom Hardy's Gangster Portrayal

Tom Hardy is playing Al Capone in a new film from Vertical Entertainment. No stranger to playing a gangster at this point, the film follows Al Capone's descent into madness as dementia takes hold in his mind and starts to mess with his memories. This is all as others try to pump information from the man as to where he may have hidden large sums of money from his more active years as the most feared gangster in the US. The film is directed by Josh Trank, his first since his failed 2015 reboot of the Fantastic Four. The film will release on May 12th to VOD streaming services for rental only, as they still plan on taking this to theaters when they reopen later in the summer. Check out the Capone trailer below, along with the new poster.

Capone Synopsis

"A ruthless businessman and bootlegger who ruled Chicago with an iron fist, Al "Fonzo" Capone (Tom Hardy) was the most infamous and feared gangster of American lore. At the age of 47, following nearly a decade of imprisonment, dementia rots Capone's mind, and his past becomes present as harrowing memories of his violent and brutal origins melt into his waking life."

I had no idea that Al Capone had dementia so early in life. This film was initially titled Fonzo, but the studio wisely retitled it because nobody knows what that means. Hardy is mostly quiet in the trailer until the end, but it sounds like the actor has yet another accent to his credit. He looks so sickly and non-threatening, and that extends to the scenes when he is supposed to be younger? A lot of the trailer was focused on Hardy munching on cigars as well. I don't know about this one, but we will see, I guess. Capone stars Tom Hardy, Kyle MacLachlan, Linda Cardellini, Jack Lowden, Matt Dillon, and Neal Brennan. It will be available to rent on May 12th.