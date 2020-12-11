Christian Bale Playing Gorr In Thor: Love & Thunder

Announced today during the Disney Investors Day presentation by our lord and master Kevin Feige, Christian Bale has been confirmed to be playing Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love & Thunder. Bale will bring his intensity and brutality to the character first introduced in Thor: God of Thunder #2 by Jason Aaron and Esad Ribić back in 2013. Better get on eBay and grab those while they are affordable everyone, as I bet they are already shooting up. Thor: Love & Thunder is already shooting as well, so maybe we will get a look at Bale as Gorr sooner rather than later.

Gorr Is A Perfect Thor Villain

For those who don't know about Gorr, here is his bio: "Gorr grew up on a nameless barren planet. When his mother, mate, and children died, he thought gods could not exist and because of that he was outcast by his tribe. When he learned gods did in fact exist but did not help those in need such as his dying family, he vowed to kill them all. He then acquired All-Black the Necrosword from Knull after witnessing Knull in combat with a golden god. He eventually finds young Odinson on Earth in Medieval Iceland. He nearly kills Thor, but a band of Vikings come to rescue him. Gorr escapes, having his arm cut off, but learns he needs help, so he creates an army of shadow berserkers, then slowly and quietly eliminates more and more gods. In the present, Thor notices the missing gods and investigates their disappearances. This brings Gorr and Thor to another battle, but Gorr then teleports into the future, where an aged Thor is the last Asgardian defending the realm against the shadow berserkers. Gorr also brings the young Thor into the future, where his wife and children have seemingly been resurrected and is about to set off the Godbomb. Gorr's son is actually a construct made out of the Necrosword and despises what his father has turned into, so it gives Thor the power to absorb the blast. Thor, from the present, then uses the two Mjolnirs to kill Gorr."

This opens up all kinds of different story avenues for them to take as well. Could we actually see Knull make an appearance? That would be wild, and I wouldn't put it past them to do it either. I guess time will tell.