Christopher McQuarrie Says The Top Gun 3 Story "Is Already In The Bag"

According to Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning director Christopher McQuarrie, the framework for Top Gun 3's story "is already in the bag."

It seems that things are moving along for Top Gun 3. We learned about the film back in January 2024, and star Tom Cruise recently said they were " thinking and talking about many different stories and what could we do and what's possible" for both that franchise and a sequel to Days of Thunder. It sounds like they are much further along than we thought, and Cruise is continuing his partnership with director Christopher McQuarrie. McQuarrie was recently on the Happy Sad Confused Podcast (via The Hollywood Reporter) and was asked if, in some ways, Top Gun was harder to crack than Mission: Impossible, and McQuarrie replied, "No, it's already in the bag."

When asked to elaborate, McQuarrie replied, "It wasn't hard. I thought it would be, and that's a good place to go from is you walk into the room going, 'Come on, what are we going to do?' and Ehren Kruger pitched something and I went, 'Mhm actually,' and we had one conversation about it and the framework is there. So, no, it's not hard to crack. The truth of the matter is, none of these are hard to crack. It's as you start to execute it, and as you start to interrogate it, as you start [to think] why these movies are made the way they are. It's not the action, it's not even the level of or intensity of or the scope and scale of the action [or] the engineering around the action, it's none of those things — it's the emotion."

So it sounds like McQuarrie will be involved with the writing process of Top Gun 3 along with Ehren Kruger, as it was initially reported a year and a half ago. As far as whether or not he's going to direct the film, McQuarrie replied, "I have given that absolutely no thought whatsoever. I have done a lot of research into how to make a Tony Scott movie." Many people have been trying to make Tony Scott movies, and most of them have been failing horribly, so those are big shoes to fill, even for a seasoned director like McQ, as everyone calls him.

