Tom Cruise: Thinking & Talking About Top Gun, Days Of Thunder Sequels

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning star Tom Cruise says they are "thinking and talking about" sequels to Top Gun and Days of Thunder.

Article Summary Tom Cruise confirms discussions are ongoing for sequels to Top Gun and Days of Thunder.

Top Gun: Maverick's major success has reignited interest in expanding Cruise's iconic roles.

Cruise says nothing is set in stone yet, but multiple projects are being considered.

The actor is committed to making movies for decades, with no plans to slow down anytime soon.

The "final" Mission: Impossible movie is opening this week, but Tom Cruise never stops working, and he'll be the first one to tell you that. He seems to be closing the door on Ethan Hunt for now, but that doesn't mean things couldn't change later on down the line. Look no further than the time between the two Top Gun movies. Top Gun: Maverick was a massive film both critically and commercially after facing many pandemic delays and, likely, some pressure to release the film on PVOD during the height of COVID shutdowns. A third Top Gun film has mostly been confirmed and a sequel to Days of Thunder, a 1990 racing drama helmed by the late, great, sorely missed, and "could-eat-most-action-movie-directors-today-for-breakfast" Tony Scott. The last we heard about a sequel to that was back in November, and as Cruise is doing the press rounds for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, he explained to Today Show Australia (via Variety) that ideas for these two sequels are being actively thought and talked about, but it doesn't sound like anything is set in stone.

"Yeah, we're thinking and talking about many different stories and what could we do and what's possible," Cruise said. "It took me 35 years to figure out 'Top Gun: Maverick', so all of these things we're working on, we're discussing 'Days of Thunder' and 'Top Gun: Maverick.' … There's numerous other films that we're actively working on right now. I'm always shooting a film, prepping a film, posting a film. I just finished a film with Alejandro Iñárritu too, who did 'The Revenant,' and we'll be coming out with that. That was an extraordinary experience and ['Mission: Impossible' director Christopher McQuarrie] and I are always working on several different films."

Cruise recently told The Hollywood Reporter, "I actually said I'm going to make movies into my 80s; actually, I'm going to make them into my 100s." He's 62, so there's still plenty of time to make these two sequels before he hits the triple digits.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Our lives are the sum of our choices. Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, stars Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Tramell Tillman and Angela Bassett, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Mark Gatiss, with Rolf Saxon, Lucy Tulugarjuk. It will be released in theaters on May 23, 2025.

