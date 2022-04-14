Vanessa Hudgens, More Join Cast Of Chuck Klosterman's Downtown Owl

Chuck Klosterman's novel Downton Owl is becoming a film, and an all-star cast has been assembled for it. Lily Rabe, Academy Award nominee Ed Harris, Vanessa Hudgens, Finn Wittrock, Jack Dylan Grazer, and August Blanco Rosenstein have all hopped on board, with Rabe and Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass) co-directing the adaptation. Linklater also penned the script. T Bone Burnett will handle the music for the film. The film was part of the Sundance Institute Creative Producing Summit and Talent Forum. It will be produced by Bettina Barrow and Rabe of Kill Claudio Productions, Rebecca Green, and Linklater. Deadline had the news.

Downtown Owl Is A Klosterman Classic

"The story is set somewhere in rural North Dakota in 1983 and in the fictional town called Owl, where you won't find cable or pop culture, but you will find a downtown with a first-rate Chevrolet dealership, three bars, and a new high school English teacher whose presence upends the lives of locals just in time for a white-out blizzard for the ages. Sony Pictures' Stage 6 Films acquired worldwide rights to the film. Barrow and Rister negotiated the deal with Stage 6 Films. Eric Charles and Elizabeth Grave are overseeing the project for Stage 6 Films."

As a huge Klosterman fan, this is exceptional news. I loved this book when it was released, and I have read it countless times since. Good to see Hudgens escape the weird Netflix/Hallmark holiday universe for a while. This cast should provide plenty of gravitas and do the source material justice. Having read Chuck for such a long time, I bet this is pretty much a dream scenario for the adaptation. In any case, the film starts production in Minnesota soon, and hopefully, that means we may see it in festivals near the end of the year or early 2023.