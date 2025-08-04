Posted in: Movies, News | Tagged: cinema united, date night @ the movies

Cinema United Announces Date Night @ The Movies

Cinema United officially announced Date Night @ The Movies, a deal featuring two-for-one treats and discounts ranging from popcorn, drinks, and other concessions.

Article Summary Cinema United launches Date Night @ The Movies with two-for-one concessions on August 22 nationwide.

The event is part of the ongoing "@ The Movies" campaign to boost movie theater attendance.

August features a strong lineup, including new and returning hits across multiple genres and directors.

Participating theaters and deals can be found at AtTheMovies.co and Fandango for more event info.

Cinema United, the trade organization representing movie theater owners, has announced another event to incentivize people to check out new releases on the big screen. Other such events include National Popcorn Day on January 19th and the Sneek Peek Showcase on April 22nd; both events were part of the "@ The Movies" campaign, where different events are happening to help promote people going to the movies. This time it's Date Night @ the Mobies, which will take place on August 22nd. Once again, Cinema United realizes that going to the movies hurts customers' wallets the most, and it isn't the movie tickets, but the concessions. On August 22nd, two-for-one treats will be the deal with "discounts ranging from popcorn, drinks, and other concessions to surprise movie theatre promotions – at thousands of participating locations across the country."

August can be a slow time at the movies, so putting this event at the end of the month makes perfect sense. Something else this August has that other late summer months haven't is a wide variety of films from different directors and genres, which will appeal to everyone. The July releases will still be in theaters, so if you haven't checked out Superman, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, or Jurassic World Rebirth. Regarding new releases, we have The Bad Guys 2 for the family, The Naked Gun 2 for anyone looking for a laugh, everyone is saying Weapons is fantastic, and Nobody 2 is right around the corner for people looking for (potentially) a bloody good action film. While August can have a variety of releases, it's not common for all of them to be of such high quality, so there is plenty for people to check out should they decide to take advantage of Cinema United's latest event.

"Movies are better experienced together," says Mike Bowers, Chair of The Cinema Foundation. "Date Night @ the Movies is a celebration of the long-lasting memories we create and share at the cinema. This one-night only event is all about enjoying the big screen with someone special, whether it's your partner, best friend, new friend, family member, or movie-loving plus one."

"We are excited to join Cinema United and The Cinema Foundation in launching Date Night @ the Movies in theatres nationwide on August 22," said Jerramy Hainline, EVP of Fandango. "Fandango is all about creating a memorable moviegoing experience. We hope we can help fans enjoy movie magic on the big screen while ordering their favorite theatre treats at discounted prices for a great night out at the movies."

To find theatres and their individual offerings at your local movie theatre, visit AtTheMovies.co (website/app) or Fandango, and check out #TogetherAtTheMovies on social platforms

