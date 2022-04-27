CinemaCon 2022: Avatar Artwork Debuts, Will They See New Footage?

CinemaCon 2022 continues today, with Disney up next in about a half hour. Our own Kaitlyn Booth is there and will be live blogging what she sees as she has expertly done all week, but as they wait to get into the screening hall, they noticed new Avatar artwork hanging on the walls. Below you can see Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana back in the blue paint, along with what may be a new logo for the highly anticipated sequel to the highest grossing film of all-time. James Cameron has spent time and a fortune on this and two other sequels, will it be worth it? See the images below.

CinemaCon May Be Wowed Today

"Since taking its first step in 2011, CinemaCon has evolved and grown to become the largest and most important gathering for the worldwide motion picture theater industry. CinemaCon is truly a global event attracting attendees from more than 80 countries. On behalf of CinemaCon, the Official Convention of The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO), we extend our sincerest appreciation and gratitude to the entire motion picture theater industry for helping to make the past ten years so successful. And now, as we gear up for our tenth show, the excitement continues when CinemaCon returns to Caesars Palace in Las Vegas from 25 April – 28 April 2022 for what is sure to be our biggest convention to date. From exclusive Hollywood product presentations debuting a slate of upcoming films, to must-see premiere feature screenings, to the biggest stars, producers and directors, CinemaCon will jumpstart the excitement and buzz that surrounds the holiday season (and beyond) at the box office."

Will Disney show off the first footage from Avatar 2 to the CinemaCon guests? My guess is yes, so be sure to check out Kaitlyn's live blog and reactions to the footage and whatever else Disney shows this afternoon.