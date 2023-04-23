The Little Mermaid Standee Dazzles At CinemaCon 2023 Disney brought an incredible The Little Mermaid standee and poster to CinemaCon 2023 to build anticipation for its May release.

The Little Mermaid is coming out in about a month, and no matter how you feel about the film, there is no denying that it is going to make a ton of money. Theater owners at CinemaCon are sure to be excited to see some sure-to-screen footage of the latest live-action remake from Disney, and to help build anticipation, they have some posters and a new standee on display at the show right now. Our own Kaitlyn Booth and Denz are there sending us the sneak peeks, and you can see them below.

The Little Mermaid For A New Generation

I often wonder, like with this Little Mermaid standee, how hard it is to put these together. The more there is, the cooler it looks, and it is probably a pain in the ass. I bet it takes a couple of people all day. Anyway, keep it locked here for all the CinemaCon news all week. The Little Mermaid will be released on May 26th, 2023.