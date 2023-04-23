CinemaCon 2023 Sneak Peak: Pixar Showing Off New Elemental Standee CinemaCon 2023 hosts Disney this week, and one of the films people want to hear more about is Pixar's Elemental. Check out the new standee.

CinemaCon 2023 starts tomorrow, and while the Disney presentation is not for a couple of days, we already have a first look to bring you thanks to our own Kaitlyn Booth and her trusty companion Denz, who are on the ground at the show. They sent over a sneak peek at the new standee and posters for the Pixar film Elemental, one of the low-key sleepers that may take over the box office this summer. Below you can grab a peek at what they had on display, and I have to say, the character designs for this film look incredible.

Can Pixar Get A CinemaCon breakout With Elemental?

We just got our first trailer for Elemental not too long ago, and I think general audiences are still kind of in the dark about what it is. Hopefully, CinemaCon brings them some clarity, even if it has more to do with what we are in for when the film opens on June 16th. For more on the film, check out Kaitlyn's trip to Pixar from last month here.