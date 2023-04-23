CinemaCon 2023 Teases New Horror Films, Here's A Sneak Peek Horror always has a huge presence at the box office, so naturally, there is a bunch on display at CinemaCon 2023 as well.

CinemaCon 2023 starts tomorrow, and one of the show's highlights is always some of the first looks at what the rest of the year for horror will look like. Last year, The Black Phone won over the crowd, and that word of mouth sent it soaring at the summer box office. This year, The Boogyman will screen, but there are also sneak peeks at some other upcoming horror films that our own Kaitlyn Booth and Denz sent us to show you tonight. Below you will find posters for the remastered Oldboy returning to theaters and NEON's It Lives Inside and Sanctuary, more of a dark thriller comedy but sure to get people talking from what I have heard. Check them all out below.

Horror Should Be the Talk Of CinemaCon, Always

"Since taking its first step in 2011, CinemaCon has evolved and grown to become the largest and most important gathering for the worldwide motion picture theater industry. CinemaCon is truly a global event attracting attendees from more than 80 countries. On behalf of CinemaCon, the Official Convention of The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO), we extend our sincerest appreciation and gratitude to the entire motion picture theater industry for helping to make the past eleven years so successful. And now, as we gear up for our eleventh show, the excitement continues when CinemaCon returns to Caesars Palace in Las Vegas from 24 April – 27 April 2023 for what is sure to be our biggest convention to date. From exclusive Hollywood product presentations debuting a slate of upcoming films to must-see premiere feature screenings to the biggest stars, producers, and directors, CinemaCon will jumpstart the excitement and buzz surrounding the holiday season (and beyond) at the box office."

Pretty much all they should talk about at CinemaCon is horror, as it is the only safe bet left at the box office. Here's hoping we also get some peeks at the new Insidious, Five Nights at Freddy's, and maybe even some early Exorcist footage descriptions.