CinemaCon 2023: Sony Pictures Presentation Liveblog The first presentation for CinemaCon is here, and we are on the ground and set to liveblog the entire presentation for Sony Pictures.

The movie industry has descended on Las Vegas for another CinemaCon this week. The annual event brings theater owners and studios to look toward the rest of this year and beyond on the big screen. Seeing the event evolve in a pre and post-pandemic world has been interesting. In 2019, no one at the event was even a little concerned about streaming or same-day streaming releases. By the time the event was able to return in August 2021, the tone had changed drastically, and things have only continued to change. The industry needs to evolve to keep up with the changing times, and it's always interesting to see who is embracing change and who is fighting against it. Almost all of the major studios showed up this year, though some players are missing. Sony Pictures is the first to present this year, and it should be an interesting show.

When you go for a walk around the walls of the convention, it looks like the main two Sony movies that are getting any promotion on the floor are Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Gran Turismo. Spider-Verse had a showing at the last CinemaCon, where we saw some very early animation. However, now that the movie is right around the corner, we're expecting a lot more information about it and maybe even something for Beyond the Spider-Verse as well. Sony Animation has some big shoes to fill with Into the Spider-Verse, so they will want theater owners behind them on this one.

Gran Turismo is the other Sony Pictures movie that is getting some push at CinemaCon. While there aren't standees or anything like that, a corner of the hallway has four PS5s set up so people can play the game. It looks pretty cool, and it gave this writer some 2005 E3 flashbacks in a good way. Maybe Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web will get some love. We saw brief seconds of them last year, so possibly more this year. The next Ghostbusters sequel is also supposedly set to come out later this year, so now would be the time to drop a teaser.

Join us for the Sony Pictures CinemaCon liveblog below, and let us know what other Sony movies you're interested in hearing about.

CinemaCon 2023 Sony Pictures Liveblog