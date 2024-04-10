Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: lionsgate, luckychap, monopoly

Monopoly Film Coming From Lionsgate & Barbie Producer LuckyChap

Straight form CinemaCon's Lionsgate panel: a Monopoly film is on the way from Barbie producers LuckyChap and Hasbro.

Monopoly is heading to the big screen. Announced at the Lionsgate presentation at CienmaCon this afternoon, the popular board game will get a feature film in partnership with Hasbro. Barbie producers LuckyChap will steer the film, headed by Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Josey McNamara. In a statement, they had this to say about working with Lionsgate and Hasbro: "Monopoly is a top property – pun fully intended. Like all of the best IP, this game has resonated worldwide for generations, and we are so excited to bring this game to life alongside the wonderful teams involved at Lionsgate and Hasbro." Deadline had the details.

Monopoly In LuckyChap's Hands Could Be Special

Said Lionsgate's Adam Fogelson: "I could not imagine a better production team for this beloved and iconic brand than LuckyChap. They are exceptional producers who choose their projects with great thought and care, and join Monopoly with a clear point of view. We are tremendously excited to be working with the entire LuckyChap team on what we all believe can be their next blockbuster."

Monopoly became a board game in 1935 and has since sold over half a billion copies. It is arguably the world's most-played board game. So, to say that there is brand awareness here is an understatement. For IP like this, there is without a doubt no more trusted name going than LuckyChap right now, as every studio looks to them to make the next Barbie-sized hit. The team certainly has great instincts when it comes to mining the IP for ideas outside the box, which is something this film would require. Other than that, we don't know what this will look like, but with that team onboard, I trust that they can make something special out of this property.

