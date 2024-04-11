Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: cinemacon, Glen Powell, paramount, The Running Man

The Running Man Remake Nabs Glen Powell As Star

Glen Powell will star in a remake of The Running Man from Edgar Wright for Paramount announced at their CinemaCon presentation.

The Running Man remake has its star. Glen Powell will feature in the remake of the 1987 film, which is based on a story by Stephen King. Edgar Wright will direct. He also co-wrote the script with Michael Bacall. News of this remake first surfaced in 2021, so this one has been in development for some time. The announcement came at the Paramount presentation at CinemaCon. It seems like they were just waiting for the right star, and they seem to have found him in Powell, which already tells me this will be different than the original.

The Running Man Is Perfect, So I Hope This Is Way Different

I can't think of another action film I would like to see remade less than The Running Man. That one holds a special place in my heart, as it was the first R-rated film I ever watched and one of the most under-appreciated action films of the '80s. Arnold is on another level; the villains are top-notch, the late, great Richard Dawson is phenomenal. Man, this is making me sad that they are doing this. I also really love Wright's films, but if he turns this into a Scott Pilgrim-style film, I will be super pissed.

I just always thought that this one would be able to steer clear of the remake bug. I should have known better. It will be interesting to see a film that adheres closer to King's novel, and the original is not going anywhere. In fact, I think I will watch it again tonight. Now Hollywood, since this is happening, you stay away from Demolition Man. If you remake that one, you and I are through this time.

